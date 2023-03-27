Today’s Sound Off concerns smoking in someone else’s home:

DEAR HELOISE: A couple of weeks ago, my husband and I invited a few friends over for a cocktail hour, and everything was fine until I saw a guest pull out his cigarettes and light up. I went over to him, and I asked him as quietly as I could to please smoke outside. Both my husband and I have respiratory issues that are affected by smoking. He became angry and said I was rude. He grabbed his wife and stormed out of the house.

