Dear Heloise: Here is my 5-year-old shelter rescue dog, Bailey, who has brought so much joy into my life after the loss of my mom to cancer in 2018. He has actually rescued me! — Maleyna George, Rancho Cucamonga, California Readers, to see Bailey and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: Here’s a tip for all the knitters/crocheters, who make or want to make blankets for hospitals. Please be sure to ask them what size they prefer for babies, the NICU, children and teens, and what to use to make them.

Some hospitals will not take knitted/crocheted blankets for the babies due to safety (wires/fingers/toes), nor will they take fleece (the fluff can get into their lungs). But they may take child/teen sizes that are knitted/crocheted. Any kind of blanket or quilt must be fragrance-free with no pet fur due to allergies. Remember, the kiddos are sick. They don’t need another problem.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.