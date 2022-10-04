DEAR HELOISE: I would like to respond to A Shelter Volunteer in San Francisco, who encouraged donations of clothes, especially business suits and tailored dresses, along with shoes, to a women's shelter. While I appreciate her distinction between cocktail dresses and usable clothes, there are a couple of points that should be made:

First, not all shelters accept these types of donations. In our area, the shelters do not have the space or manpower to accept clothing and other types of donations. They instead partner with local clothing closets and other nonprofits to meet all of the needs of their clients.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.