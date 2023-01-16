Today’s Sound Off is about our pets:

DEAR HELOISE: According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 6.3 million animals end up at animal shelters every year. Nationwide, roughly 920,000 animals are euthanized. Sadly, nine out of 10 of these healthy animals were adoptable. Did you know that about 57% of euthanized animals are unweaned kittens? And pit bulls have little or no chance of being adopted because about 93% are euthanized. About 85% to 95% of lab animals are not protected by animal rights laws. The cost to Americans for animal control and euthanizing these beautiful creatures is $1.5 billion annually.

