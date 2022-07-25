Today's Sound Off is about littering:

DEAR HELOISE: On the fourth of July, my family and I went to a state park to have a picnic and cookout. I was completely disgusted by the amount of trash that littered the site -- trash cans overflowing, other families throwing trash on the ground or just letting it sit on a picnic table as they drove off. We left and went home.

