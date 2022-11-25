DEAR HELOISE: We have three indoor cats, and they have two litter pans, which we keep clean at all times. I was about to use bleach to clean out the litter pans when my husband stopped me. He claims that the ammonia from our male’s urine should never be mixed with bleach. If you’d heard him, you’d think it would cause an explosion! Is it dangerous to use bleach when cleaning a cat pan?

— Joyce D., Nashville, Tennessee

Hints from Heloise sig

