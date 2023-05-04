DEAR HELOISE: I seldom answer my phone and let the answering machine take messages. I've noticed several times this week that the person leaving a message mumbles the last digits when giving a return phone number. These calls concern returning equipment, and you have to get the right person. I just wait until they call again, which delays everything. If you leave a message, please talk slowly and give your return number clearly.

I read your column every day in the Republican-American, which is published in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.