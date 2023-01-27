DEAR HELOISE: Have you ever heard the word “phubbing”? It refers to someone who ignores their friends and family in order to pay attention to their phone or tablet instead. As a clinical psychologist, I hear about it every day.

It’s become a serious problem in this country, because people walk down the street or cross a road and pay no attention to their surroundings.

Hints from Heloise

