DEAR HELOISE: Last week, two men came to my door and said they did tree trimming. They asked if I would let them evaluate my trees and give me an estimate for tree trimming services. Well, my trees definitely needed trimming, so I said, “OK.”
They went into the backyard, examined the trees and told me the total cost would be $600. That was lower than the two other estimates I received. So, I agreed to let them trim my trees, but they wanted the fee upfront.
I never pay upfront! I made that very clear. They said they would settle for half, and I still said “no” and told them to get off my property.
A couple of weeks later, a neighbor was talking to me about a tree trimming service who came to her door to trim her trees. They tried to tell her that her husband had asked them to do the work, and he agreed to pay them $800. But they would need a check upfront.
My neighbor slammed the door shut and called the police. Her husband had been dead for 14 years.
With the heat of summer comes the problem of door-to-door salespeople. Far too many are con artists.
The police said if a contractor says they need the money upfront before you’ve had a chance to inspect the work, send them on their way.
If they become belligerent, shut and lock the door and call the police immediately.
In fact, the police said it would actually be better if they did not open the door to strangers.
Since this incident in our neighborhood, most of us went to a hardware store and bought a “No Soliciting” sign for our front doors.
— Hazel G., Toledo, Ohio
Paper bag uses
Instead of plastic bags, ask your grocery store for paper bags because:
• You can use them to place recycled items inside and carry them to the recycle bin.
• You can split it down the side and let your kids draw on the inside of the bag.
•You can store mushrooms in a paper bag (they get mushy in plastic).
• You can use it as a way to take food to a food bank.
• Place a throw and a towel in a paper bag. Carry this in the trunk of your car for road trips.
Garden elves
Dear Heloise: Some years ago, you printed a letter about taking a pin out to the garden and, on the side of a watermelon or a squash, scratching the name of a child. As the melon or squash grew, their name would become more visible, and the child would think “the garden elves” had done it.
This has always been one of my favorite hints, because my grandchildren get so excited to see their names on the vegetable. In fact, they think the vegetable is just for them, and they can’t wait until it ripens enough to be eaten by them. That was how I got my 4-year-old grandson to eat acorn squash!
— Georgia T., Bakersfield, California
Banana bonanza
Dear Heloise: My mother-in-law keeps telling me to use banana peels in my garden to help my plants grow. Does this really work?
— Briana, Winslow, Ind.
Brianna, your mother-in-law is right! One way is to simply boil the peelings from two or more bananas in about a gallon of water for five minutes. Put the entire mixture in the refrigerator in a covered container for two days, then water your plants with this nutrient-rich tea.
Another method is to cut up the peelings and add them to the root system of the plant as it’s being planted. The banana peel decays and feeds the plant in the process.
A third method is to dry out the peelings, then grind them up (maybe in a blender) and add this to the soil as a fertilizer.
— Heloise
No sticky blades
Dear Heloise: I spray cooking oil on my lawn mower blades to keep grass from sticking to them. I don’t use motor oil — it can kill my grass if it drips on the lawn.
— Dan W., Tennessee
Egg date
Dear Heloise: Before putting a new carton of eggs in the refrigerator, I write the date on the end of the carton. This makes it quick and easy to see which eggs are older.
— Mary in Minnesota
A few hints from California
Dear Heloise: Here are a few hints your readers might like:
• A lightly inflated beach ball makes a great bath pillow.
• Dusty artificial flowers? Fill a bucket with water and add a dash of dish detergent. Slosh the flowers in the water, shake them out and hang them upside-down to dry.
• Use a lipstick brush to get what’s in the base of the tube. There are many applications left in the base.
— Linda S., Long Beach, California
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.