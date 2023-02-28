DEAR HELOISE: I wasn’t paying very close attention to my credit card statement, but with Christmas over, I decided to take a look and found suspicious charges, which I reported. Then, I started looking at past statements and found even more charges. These were small charges with different company names, none of which I recognized. So, I reported the additional charges to the fraud department.

I urge everyone to take a close look at their statements, if they haven’t already.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.