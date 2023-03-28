DEAR READERS: Here’s an easy way to melt semi-sweet chocolate chips, to use as frosting for a cake or as decorations on cookies.

Keep the chips in the bag they come in, place the bag into a bowl of hot water and knead until the chips are melted. Then, just cut a small hole across one corner of the bag and drizzle the chocolate right from the bag onto the cookies or cake. No mess to clean up.

