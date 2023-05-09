DEAR HELOISE: My Whirlpool dryer belt recently broke. Since it's old and older appliances tend to last longer than newer models, I decided to have it fixed. I did some research and discovered it's very easy to open it up and get to the guts of the dryer. Unbelievably, there was a lot of lint and dust built up inside! Prior to repair, I was able to vacuum the entire interior.

I would encourage everyone to look into their dryers and see if they need vacuuming.

