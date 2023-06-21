DEAR HELOISE: I make a delicious dish using eggplant, but my husband — and now my kids — won’t eat it. My husband claims the eggplant is a member of “the nightshade family” and that the plant is actually dangerous to consume. Can you help me convince my husband that eggplant is not dangerous to eat?
— Margaux L., Erie, Pennsylvania
Margaux, yes, eggplant may be a member of the nightshade family, but it is not poisonous. Although most of us think of eggplant as a vegetable, it’s actually a fruit — a berry, in the botanical definition.
It is not dangerous to eat and, in fact, is beneficial in several ways. It’s high in a number of nutrients, such as vitamin K, vitamin C, manganese, folate and potassium. It also contains a significant amount of antioxidants, which protect our bodies from free radicals, and it’s high in fiber and low in calories.
Your husband can eat eggplant and enjoy your recipe.
— Heloise
Fitting parchment paper
DEAR HELOISE: For years, I have tried to get parchment paper to fit into the corners of a cake pan, and I never had any luck. Many of my cakes came out a little lopsided. Finally, a neighbor told me to wet the back of the parchment paper, then fit it to the cake pan. Sure enough, it worked like a charm! No more lopsided cakes. I wish I had known this trick before I baked that lopsided cake for the annual bake sale at church!
— Lisa K., Farmington, Utah
Peanut butter cookies
DEAR HELOISE: In the past, when I baked peanut butter cookies, I used a fork to make a criss-cross pattern. A neighbor told me to dip the fork in a glass of water and shake off the fork so that it’s just slightly damp. Then, press it into brown sugar before doing the criss-cross pattern. My kids love the brown sugar on top. It just seems to add a little something special to the cookie.
— Lynn P., Aberdeen, South Dakota
