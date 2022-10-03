DEAR HELOISE: We have many people in this country who can vote, but don’t. We have some who can vote, but are not registered to vote. As various elections are approaching, we need everyone who is able to vote, either in-person or by mail, to exercise their right to cast their ballot. Too many people have died in wars while defending our country and democracy. Let’s not ignore our privileges that people have given their lives to preserve.

We had a recent insurrection in our nation’s capital that shook many people who took voting for granted, or thought their vote didn’t matter. It does matter! Democracy is a delicate thing that needs our care and support. The candidate of your choice may not win, but let it not be because you — and people like you — could have cast a ballot, but chose not to.

