DEAR HELOISE: An elderly man wrote in asking that the print on many items be larger, and he and his wife always had to use a magnifying glass to read many instructions on many items.

My mom and dad have macular degeneration, but my mom now is legally blind. As their No. 1 health care advocate, I called their pharmacy to ask for large font on all their medication bottles. At first, the pharmacy tech did not know how to do it but eventually found the setting on the computer. And it is now noted on my parents' information so all scripts come with larger, easier-to-read labels. Thank you!

