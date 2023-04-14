DEAR HELOISE: I come from a large family, and there are just too many of us to give gifts to everyone. So we decided that instead of giving the same items and other things we don’t want or can’t use, we started a tradition, which we celebrate once a year on the Fourth of July at our annual family reunion.

We each write down something we are willing to do for someone in the family, no matter who it is. Then, we fold it up and put it in a fish bowl, and after everyone has eaten, we hold a drawing where each person selects one piece of paper.

