DEAR HELOISE: Mary Pittman recently asked for low-salt seasoning suggestions. As someone who watches their salt intake due to elevated blood pressure, I make up the loss in flavor by adding acids such as fresh lemon, lime or even orange juice. Alternatively, the zest of all three may be used for a more subtle flavor enhancement.
In addition, I’ve purchased unsalted chicken and beef broth, and I just add a pinch or two of kosher salt at a time to whatever is in the pan or pot. Lastly, fresh herbs like basil, rosemary and cilantro chopped and added right at the end of cooking a meal can provide a nice little flavor burst; plus they add color to your dish.
— John Caestecker, via email
Slicing sausage still in the wrapper
DEAR HELOISE: In regard to slicing sausage while it’s still in the wrapper, no mention was made of sterilizing the outside wrapper. Think of the germs and bacteria that are being distributed throughout the slices.
If you’re handling raw sausage, that really can be a problem. They do sell patties that are already shaped if you are willing to pay the price.
— Erma, Uniontown, Pennsylvania
Putting body lotion on your back
DEAR HELOISE: The challenge of adding body lotion to my back was solved when I borrowed an extra long-handled plastic spatula from the kitchen. It works beautifully, and they’re very inexpensive to purchase, in case you don’t have an extra on hand.
— Linda, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Making berries last longer
DEAR HELOISE: To help prevent strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, etc., from molding, try out this hint:
Open the container, put a paper towel on top of the berries, and store them upside down in the refrigerator. The paper towel will absorb excess moisture, and the berries that get pressure will be right on top when you turn the container right side up. Those will be eaten first.
Don’t wash berries prior to storing them, and replace the paper towel if it feels moist.
— Jo-Ann Donaghy, via email
Vinyl tablecloths
DEAR HELOISE: If you have a vinyl tablecloth or protector, you should fold it differently every time you put it away. Otherwise, it will begin to crack at the folds.
— Sharon Whitman, Beaumont, California
