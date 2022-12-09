DEAR HELOISE: I read your recent column in the Orange County Register. The fire alarm comments from P.K. in Springfield, Illinois, brought to mind a conversation I had with a member of the Huntington Beach, California, fire department.

The fire department will come out annually to check your fire alarm and also will replace your fire alarm, if needed.

