DEAR HELOISE: Last week, I went in for an eye exam because of an ad offering a “free eye exam” and two pairs of frames for $70. I knew the lens couldn’t be included, but after the exam, I went to pay my bill and was shocked to find that the total was $550! I asked how we got to that amount, since my frames were only $70 and the exam was free. The lens are made of plastic, a fairly cheap substance, so how did they arrive at $550?

If my eyesight was severely compromised, I might not have questioned the amount, but it is not. After a few moments of stuttering, the young lady servicing me called for her manager. I asked for some answers, and she had none, but rather than lose the sale, they reduced the price by more than a hundred dollars!

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.