DEAR HELOISE: I read your column about gifts and wanted to share some ideas I’ve discovered. I will be 90 in November. I live independently, but no longer drive. While the suggestions so far were good, I’ve found that I don’t need many “things” anymore. I much prefer gift cards. The hair salon is a big one, but grocery and retail stores are also welcome.

I thought of something different this year as well. I drink a high-protein food supplement once or twice a day. They can be expensive, so one of my grandsons has a case of my choice delivered to me once a month. This is a big plus. His brother has also set up a regular delivery of my over-the-counter vitamins and supplements I take. They are all recommended by my doctor.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.