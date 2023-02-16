DEAR HELOISE: I had to laugh when I read the letter about “phubbing” from R.T.K. of New York. This is because even my dog, a small male lap Chihuahua, resents my being on the phone or even reading the paper when he wants attention. He will swat the paper or the phone down, and then sit on it. He has even figured out how to scroll on the phone screen with his paw if he can get to the screen.

He once removed my email app. So, even animals resent being “phubbed” — the act of snubbing someone in a social setting by looking at your phone instead of paying attention.

