DEAR HELOISE: Please reprint a recipe you have for a vegetable chowder that included beer and cheese. I made a huge pot of this for a weekend football game for my husband and his buddies to enjoy, and there wasn’t a drop left after the game ended.
Since I had several requests for this chowder again this year, I thought I’d better write and get the recipe. The pamphlet I had with the recipe just grew legs and left.
Would you reprint the recipe I’m talking about?
— Lucy W., Vail, Colorado
Lucy, I get requests for this recipe from a lot of men, so I imagine your husband will be happy that you’re making this chowder again.
Melt butter in a soup pot. Add onion and carrots. Then, cover tightly and braise over a very low heat for 10 minutes.
Add remaining vegetables and thyme. Stir well, cover and cook over a low heat for 5 minutes.
Sprinkle evenly with flour, then cook for 2 minutes more, stirring constantly. Slowly add hot milk, stirring gently until milk is incorporated and mixture has thickened. Stir in beer.
Cover and cook over low heat until mixture begins to simmer, about 5 minutes. Then, add cheese, stirring until it is melted.
Season with salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce.
Serve in heated bowls and sprinkle fresh dill on top.
If you enjoy this soup, you can get a copy of this and other delicious recipes in my pamphlet “Heloise’s Spectacular Soups.” To get a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Soups. P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
DEAR HELOISE: I read your column daily in the Whittier Daily News in California. I live alone, but like to entertain. My problem is that my drinking glasses come out of the dishwasher with a white film on them, and it makes them look dirty.
I’ve tried different soaps, but they always look the same. I now handwash my glasses. Any hints you can offer to get rid of the cloudy-looking glasses?
— Joe M., La Mirada, California
Joe, the two main causes of cloudy glasses are hard water or abrasive cleaning agents and scouring pads. If your glasses are lead crystal, you may have permanently damaged them, because lead crystal should never be placed in the dishwasher or cleaned with anything abrasive.
If, however, the cloudiness is due to hard water, you’ll need to buy a high-grade water spot remover, which is usually found online or from a cleaning supply store where professional cleaners buy their supplies. Nevermind vinegar or baking soda in this instance, because it’s too mild to remove hard water deposits. Follow the directions on the container to the letter, and never leave the water spot remover in the glass for too long.
— Heloise
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.