DEAR HELOISE: This may be an old hint, but when I put on a pair of old rubber/latex gloves to do my dishes, I sprinkle talcum or baby powder into the gloves. Instead of struggling to get them off or on, my hands slide effortlessly into the gloves.

— Betty, Granada Hills, California

Hints from Heloise sig

