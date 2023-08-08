DEAR HELOISE: I read a suggestion about using a quart-size storage bag on your hand to help grease cookie sheets. Plastic is a real problem in the world, and we don't need more plastic bags being thrown in the trash. So, I suggest using either spray oil or a silicon brush with some melted butter or oil.

The brush can easily be placed in the dishwasher and cleaned. Sometimes, I will even use a half sheet of a paper towel to help rub some oil or butter onto a cookie sheet. Paper towels are at least biodegradable, unlike plastic. Thanks.

