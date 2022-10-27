DEAR HELOISE: When I pull plastic wrap off the roll, it gets all wrinkled and clingy, and is hard to straighten out. I accidentally unrolled it on a newspaper and found it much more manageable and easier to use. I now keep a folded piece of parchment paper in the drawer with the wrap just for that purpose.

