DEAR HELOISE: My husband hates coffee, but I love it and drink at least three to four cups a day. He keeps saying that coffee is dangerous and bad for me. I ignore him, but really, is coffee that bad for people?
— Ashley D., Ypsilanti, Michigan
Ashley, actually 62% of Americans drink at least 1 cup of coffee per day, and there are some wonderful benefits to indulging in this harmless drink.
Studies have shown that people who drink coffee are less likely to develop Type 2 diabetes. They are also less likely to suffer from drowsy driving, and coffee seems to improve memory.
The Journal of the National Cancer Institute found the risk of melanoma was reduced in coffee drinkers. Researchers at Harvard University found that coffee can boost a person’s mood.
A new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine stated that people who drink 1 to 3 cups of coffee per day might prolong their lives. So, go ahead and have another cup of coffee.
Are you an avid coffee drinker? You’ll love my pamphlet “Heloise’s Flavored Coffees and Teas.” There are many ways to improve the flavor of coffee and tea, adding a little “zip” to your morning or perking you up in the afternoon.
Go to www.Heloise.com or send $3, along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Coffee, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
— Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: Most grocery stores will now give customers paper bags instead of plastic ones if they request it. These paper bags are useful to load up recycled items for the recycle bin, and the bag itself can also be reused and recycled.
Another use is to open up the bag so it lays flat and let your young kids draw on the inside of the paper. In a world with a growing population and dwindling resources, recycling is quite essential.
— Gina T., Casper, Wyoming
DEAR HELOISE: It seems like so many people are trying to drop a few pounds these days. It’s easy to consume more calories than we need or want in little ways, so it’s important to be careful with what we eat.
At a recent company meeting, a buffet lunch was served with lots of fruit, vegetables and cold cuts. I skipped the bread, stacked up slices of chicken, tomato, cheese and avocado, and ate it with a knife and fork. I had a few women say they wished they had thought of that as well. I also ate a tossed salad, but put the dressing on the side. I’d dip my fork into the dressing, then into the salad. This way, I didn’t eat too much ranch dressing, but still enjoyed the favor.
Years ago, a doctor told me that if I stayed within five pounds of my ideal weight, my skin would look good, and my clothes would always fit. He was right!
— Susan B., Troy, Michigan
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.
