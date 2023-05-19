DEAR HELOISE: After we retired, my husband and I bought a one-bedroom condo on the island of Maui, Hawaii. We always wanted to live here, and we made that dream a reality. Unfortunately, too many people thought they could just camp out in our living room. Some brought their kids and expected us to babysit for them while they took in the sights. A few others were people we barely knew.

We finally sent out an email that explained we are not a hotel and would not have room for visitors in a one-bedroom condo. We also requested that they visit us only if we invite them, because we were always busy with one project or another. We both work two days a week at jobs we love!

