DEAR HELOISE: My cat, Maui, always follows me when I walk my dog, Bagel. She loves to come with us. — Sheila Pollack, via email Readers, to see Maui and Bagel, as well as our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: As a child, I watched all of the effort, and egg whites, that it took my mom to make her beautiful angel food cake. She baked it, then would grab a glass soda bottle to invert the pan onto while it cooled.

Note: She let it cool, sliced it in half, filled the layer and the entire cake with chocolate-chip-flavored cream, and then put it in the fridge. It was wonderful.

