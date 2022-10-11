DEAR HELOISE: My dryer is 22 years old. When I put clothes in the dryer, I first check to be sure the filter is clean. When I take my dried clothes out, the first thing I do is empty the filter. This is just a precaution. It's simple to clean the filter. I just wet two fingers, as I would when I turn a page in a book.

To save on water and the water bill: When I'm running water to take a shower, I have a bucket in the bathtub to catch the water until it gets hot. Then, I use it to flush the commode or water my flowers.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.