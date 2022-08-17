DEAR HELOISE: For over seven years, I worked as a cook for a small hotel in Miami, and I’ve been cooking for my family of six for many years as well. I have a few hints of my own that I can share with a younger generation:

First, always read the instructions or recipe twice. Then, get out all the ingredients you’ll need and check to make sure you have enough of each ingredient.

