DEAR HELOISE: With the holidays upon us, I love having a big dinner at my home for my family and friends. We have the adult’s table and the children’s table. For the children’s table, I cover it with thick white paper that comes on a roll and tape it down under the edges of the table. Then, I get out crayons, colored pencils and markers. Last year, I told them to draw the stable where Jesus was born and the Three Wise Men, along with Mary and Joseph. One of the very young kids got a little confused and drew three pilgrims, one of which was presenting Mary and Joseph with a baked turkey. Still, it kept them busy and out of the kitchen while dinner was being prepared.

— Mavis H., Seneca Falls, New York

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.