DEAR HELOISE: At my job, I have to give presentations to large groups. I like to look my best for these events, so I usually check in to my hotel a little early. Sometimes they have a room ready, and sometimes they don’t. If they don’t have a room where I can freshen up, I go to the hotel’s gym to wash up and often change clothes. There is seldom anyone else in the hotel gym, so I have the whole place to myself. The hotel will always store my luggage for me.

— Gerald M., Atlanta

