DEAR HELOISE: Currently, it’s working for me to answer an unknown number with: “How may I help you?” If I get a few seconds of complete silence (a computer seems to wait for “hello”) or I hear a “boop,” I know to hang up. A legitimate caller will respond almost always with who they are.
— Carl Huber, Port Charlotte, Florida
Saline injections
DEAR HELOISE: I’ve attached a helpful hint that I’ve been meaning to send to you for a long time now. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen this hint in your column, but I may be mistaken.My beloved “Kitten Face,” who is 14 years old and has kidney disease, takes saline IV injections about three times a week, for a year and a half now. The injections help her greatly, and she takes them like a real trooper. Thank you for your column. I really enjoy reading it every morning.
— Mike Vorndran, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Distracted shopping
DEAR HELOISE: After reading the hint from the grocery store manager about stolen purses, I have a suggestion that may work for others.
I, too, am a distracted shopper. I read labels and like to check out what’s on sale, which always makes for a distracted moment. So, if my purse has a strap, I will wrap it around the cart handle tightly and use the child seat belt buckle to secure it to the cart. If that isn’t available, I put my purse in the bottom of the cart next to the back of the cart and bury it under groceries. So far, so good.
— Cathy, The Villages, Florida
Cooking with kids
DEAR HELOISE: I usually whip up some pancakes while my grandchildren are visiting, and I taught them how to help me.
I fill up a large funnel while keeping my index finger over the spout. Then, while the grill is hot, I move my finger and make pancakes the size of the lid of a jelly jar. Then, I move my finger back over the open end of the funnel.
The kids call these baby pancakes, and we make lots of them. They each get a funnel and make a few. Some are only the size of a dime, and others might be the size of a salad plate, but it’s fun! And at least I’m teaching them how to cook for themselves.
— Faith J., Colorado Springs
Tough stains
DEAR READERS: If you have a stain that is tough to get rid of, make a paste that is equal parts baking soda and salt. Use this only on surfaces that can handle some abrasive scrubbing, because it could scratch a soft surface.
Baking soda is so useful for cleaning and deodorizing. I have put together a six-page pamphlet, entitled “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes,” that lays out several uses for baking soda.
To order a pamphlet, go to www.Heloise.com. You also can get this handy pamphlet by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
— Heloise
Online fraud
DEAR HELOISE: I signed up for a free air compressor allegedly from Harbor Freight. The ad said if I gave $8.90 for shipping, I would receive the tool. Well, I gave my card number, and later that day, I received a call from the card fraud department at my bank. They told me to cancel the card, so I did. I think it would be wise to let your readers know about this fraud.
— James Little, via email
