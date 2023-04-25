DEAR HELOISE: I'm writing in regarding the hint from Marilyn Rice about leaving racks out of the oven so that they don't get dirty. Years ago, I learned the easiest way to clean oven racks. Put them all in a large trash bag, spray liberally with oven cleaner, tie up the bag and let them sit. After a couple of hours, using rubber gloves, take them out one by one and wash them off. I use my laundry sink, running water and an old sponge.
-- Helen Mauss, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Post-it bookmark
DEAR HELOISE: My favorite way to bookmark is to use a small Post-it note. It stays in place, it doesn't damage the page, and it can mark the exact paragraph where you stopped reading.
-- Roger Cullen, San Antonio
Hand cleaners
DEAR HELOISE: I read a hint in your column titled "Paint Splatter Solution." To avoid paint splatter sticking to my skin, I have always used a mechanic's hand cleaner (one brand being GoJo). This works on a lot of things and contains lanolin, which also softens skin. It is a dry hand application, so use it first, then rinse and wash hands as normal.
This works on paint, grease and tar deposits on cars. There are a few other similar products, like Fast Orange, which has a bit of grit added. I could add many more uses, but I'll cut it short here.
-- Robert A. Lipe, via email
Cleaning under the sink
DEAR HELOISE: Years ago, I reached the age where cleaning under the kitchen sink (where my wastebasket is) was difficult. So, I began putting aluminum oven liners under there, and it works like a charm. Once they are too beat up, I just put in a new one!
I'm a dedicated reader who has followed your mother's column from Washington, California and now in Texas.
-- Barbara J. Dehle, via email
Window-washing
DEAR HELOISE: In response to the lady using a paint roller and squeegee to clean her windows, may I suggest Windex Outdoor cleaner?
I have been using this for 12 years in my one-story ranch, and it's easy. It hooks up to your hose, there's no need to dry the window, and it cleans through screens, too. It's available at most big-box home stores. I am also over 80 and can still clean my windows two times a year. Love your column.
-- Linda, via email
Dishwashing helper
DEAR READERS: Does it seem like your dishwashing liquid is not working as well at it should? Just add two tablespoons of baking soda to a sink full of water and detergent. It will help clean those tough stains on pots and pans.
Baking soda is excellent for cleaning and deodorizing, as my six-page pamphlet "Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes" details all about. To order a pamphlet, go to www.Heloise.com. You can also get this pamphlet by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To clean fingernails, sprinkle a bit of baking soda on a small nail brush and gently scrub the nails.
-- Heloise
