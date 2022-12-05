DEAR HELOISE: While I was working on my computer in the evening, a notice popped up on my screen saying that they had detected a serious problem with my computer. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t get the notices off, which resulted in having my computer tech having to remove these invaders.

I knew this was nothing but a scam and did not call the number on my screen. A voice said they had been monitoring my computer and detected malware, a Trojan Horse and a couple other things that had managed to sneak in through the internet. It was all a lie.

