DEAR HELOISE: For the past 12 years, I’ve worked in human resources for a Fortune 500 company. We receive resumes every day from college graduates who seem to think a resume is unnecessary or old-fashioned, or that they don’t need one because their sparkling wit and charm will see them through.

A resume is our first impression of an applicant, and I can’t stress enough how much a good resume makes a person stand out from the crowd. It often makes the difference between getting an interview or getting passed over. I thought I’d pass along some important hints on resume writing:

