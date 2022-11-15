DEAR HELOISE: I read your daily hints in the Lima News, and occasionally, people suggest cutting open toothpaste tubes to get every little bit out of the tube. That can be messy, and really is not necessary. When the toothpaste tube is near the end, all you need is something flat, like the back of a comb. Lay the tube of toothpaste down on a flat surface, take the comb, press down on the bottom of the tube and drag it to the top using pressure. This will push every last drop of the toothpaste out of the tube. Thank you for all of your handy hints and tips. I look forward to reading them every day!

-- Ken Drexler, Wapakoneta, Ohio

