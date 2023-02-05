230205-lif-heloisepix

DEAR HELOISE: Winnie, my Dachshund, likes to burrow under the covers. This time, she overdid it! I had to get her out of it. — Anon. Readers, to see Winnie and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com.

DEAR HELOISE: Regarding Courtney W.’s question about alleviating dry winter skin, I would like to recommend using a humidifier. I’ve used one for years due to dry skin, and it helps not only my skin, but also my dry hair and sinuses. They’re readily available, as is the distilled water used in them. I even have a small portable one for travel!

— Cindy C., Redlands, California

