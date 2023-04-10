Today's Sound Off is about another scam going around:

DEAR READERS: The voice on the other end of the line said, "Congratulations! You've just won $5 million and a high-end luxury car." They went on to explain that all I had to do was show proof of ID and pay $350.00 for a handling fee, and then the prize would be all mine.

Hints from Heloise

