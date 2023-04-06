DEAR READERS: If you want to jazz up your daily coffee, but do not want to buy expensive flavored coffees, here’s what you can use right out of your kitchen cabinets to add flavoring to your cup of Joe.

Sprinkle a bit of cinnamon into the ground coffee before brewing. Check the extracts you have at home and put a drop or two of vanilla or almond into the ground coffee. And, if you want a mocha taste, put a bit of chocolate syrup or cocoa mix into the brewed coffee.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.