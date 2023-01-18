Pet of the week

Pet of the week

DEAR HELOISE: After reading a horrible slip-and-fall story, my husband and I (both seniors) agreed to take a phone and place it just outside the shower when showering at home alone. I actually think everyone should do this! "When alone, take your phone!"

-- Nancy, The Villages, Florida

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.