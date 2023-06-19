Today’s Sound Off is about recycling:

DEAR READERS: Did you know that 91% of the plastic we place in our recycle bins was not even used? We need to find a better way to package items rather than putting them in plastic. We also need to take that 91% down to zero. Other countries have, so why haven’t we?

Hints from Heloise sig

