DEAR HELOISE: We have an alarm system we use. It’s Milo, our husky. — Big Jim Briggs, Torrance, California Readers, to see Milo and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: In your column that appeared in our newspaper recently, you recommended lining the outside of a doghouse so a pet can fight off cold weather. If you get an opportunity to do so, please remind your readers that comforters, blankets, etc., should not be used to line the inside because they get wet and can freeze.

If they must use a doghouse, it should be lined with straw. Better yet, get rid of the doghouse and keep your pet inside, especially during the cold winter months and hot summer months.

