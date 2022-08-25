DEAR HELOISE: I read your column every day in the San Antonio Express-News.
In response to a recent suggestion regarding keeping a list of all medications inside a wallet, I wanted to take it a couple steps further.
DEAR HELOISE: I read your column every day in the San Antonio Express-News.
In response to a recent suggestion regarding keeping a list of all medications inside a wallet, I wanted to take it a couple steps further.
I keep a copy of not only all my medications, prescriptions and OTC supplements, but also shots (flu, COVID, etc.). I also include surgeries and when they were performed. It also indicates which medications I am allergic to. I keep a copy in my wallet and a copy in my car. I also keep an envelope on the visor in my car that includes the meds, but also who to contact in case of an accident and a copy of my advanced directive.
I do this because I am 78 and still go on a lot of road vacations. If something happens to me during one of these trips, first responders, at least, will have a heads-up. Also, a good piece of advice is to have your emergency contacts identified in your phone as ICE (In Case of Emergency). Again, thinking of first responders.
— Marshall Jackson, Cibolo, Texas
DEAR HELOISE: I iron my clothes every week, and was surprised that no one had responded back to the lady in Wisconsin on how to keep her iron from clogging again. I have been using distilled water in my iron for years! And there are no clogs or white mineral spots on the clothes that I am ironing. Happy ironing!
— Mary, Chino Hills, California
DEAR HELOISE: To decrease the electric bill, unplug all TV cable boxes. Only plug them in as you need them. The cable industry has done nothing to keep their boxes energy-efficient. Save $20 per month, per box.
— Kyle Nienberg, Lima, Ohio
DEAR HELOISE: Before I open any can with a can opener, I either wash or rinse the top of the can. Cans travel hundreds or thousands of miles and get stored in a warehouse, where they can collect dirt or dander during shipments.
By cleaning the can, you don’t “push” the dirt or dander into the can containing the food.
— Greg Sommer, Los Alamitos, California
DEAR HELOISE: The majority of my serving cutlery and utensils have the same handle. I started placing the handle to the back. Now, at a glance, I can see if I am getting the item I want — like the slotted spoon, fork, etc.
— Phyllis Holsinger, via email
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.