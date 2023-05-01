Today’s Sound Off is about a little surprise in the backyard:

DEAR HELOISE: Early this morning, while I was in my backyard feeding the birds, I noticed a cardboard box taped shut at my back fence. I went over, opened the box and found four little kittens and their very skinny mother inside. My veterinarian estimated the kittens’ ages to be about 3 days old. Inside was a note that read, “Please take care of these kitties. We don’t want the mother anymore or her babies.”

