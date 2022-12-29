DEAR HELOISE: For some reason, some states mandate that auto mechanics use the tire pressures listed on the inside of the driver’s door of a car. This is fine for original tires, generally rated at 32 to 35 PSI. But if you buy aftermarket tires, they are almost always rated at higher pressures, usually 40 to 50 PSI.

I feel that this regulation can cause harm to drivers and their passengers, as driving with tires that are under-inflated by 10 to 20 pounds could be dangerous. The tire could come off in a hard turn or in an emergency situation. Not to mention, poor handling and tire wear can cause a serious incident as well as worse mileage.

