DEAR HELOISE: Why do we allow people to import exotic pets into the U.S.? These are animals such as rare snakes, monkeys, pot-bellied pigs, zebras, etc. These animals should be left in their own habitat to protect them, as well as for our own safety. Florida has a serious problem with boa constrictors that were released into the wild when people decided they didn’t want them as pets anymore. Now they pose a threat to the wildlife of that region.

Monkeys are often captured, and so are chimpanzees, but the mothers are sometimes killed to get the babies. Chimpanzees can be very dangerous as adults and have been known to attack people without any provocation.

