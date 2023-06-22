DEAR HELOISE: Don't buy specialty spice combos. Mix them yourself at home with spices you probably already have. It's a good way to use your spices up before they get too old and lose all their flavor. Years ago, I stopped buying seasonings like Italian, Cajun, taco, blackened, steak rub, barbecue rub, etc.

First, look up recipes online. Look for ones with great reviews. Here's one for Italian seasoning to start you off:

