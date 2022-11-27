Amadeo

DEAR HELOISE: Here’s my rescue kitty, Amadeo, perched upon my staghorn plant. He is always looking for trouble. — Trudy Nisco, Fountain Valley, California Readers, to see Amadeo and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise(tncms-asset)c6a1f07c-00f3-11e9-8090-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset) .

DEAR HELOISE: After adopting my rescue dog last year, I noticed when buying her cushioned beds, the washing instructions said to throw the whole bed into the washing machine! I don’t know about your house, but my washer cannot handle a whole dog bed, and it’s inconvenient and expensive to take them to the laundromat. So, I took a couple of my old, pretty tablecloths, cut them up and sewed big “pillowcases” that are open on one end where the beds can slip into. This way, I just slip off the cover whenever they start to get smelly, and my washer can handle that job just fine.

Another benefit is that during the warmer months, lying on cotton fabric has got to be cooler than lying on a fleece-covered bed.

