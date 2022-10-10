DEAR HELOISE: I recently received a call from a man who said it was his job to inform people of the added benefits of Medicare. I asked what he meant, and he rattled off some incredible nonsense about how I could get “free” dental and vision. All I had to do was send a one-time payment of $100 for the enrollment fee. He said I could use an automatic withdrawal if I gave him my banking information. (You know, to make it easier for me.)

Hints from Heloise sig

I asked him why there was an enrollment fee when other companies don’t charge that sort of thing, and he said they soon would also be charging fees in order to compete with them.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.